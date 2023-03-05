Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check Sunday morning.

Officials say an officer discovered the inmate just after 7:30 a.m. during their scheduled routine checks.

Medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The GBI is conducting the investigation.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

