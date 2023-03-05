Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check

An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check Sunday morning.

Officials say an officer discovered the inmate just after 7:30 a.m. during their scheduled routine checks.

Medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

The GBI is conducting the investigation.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
Attorneys for other families impacted by Murdaughs react to sentencing
Donald Charles King, 71, of Bluffton, S.C., arrested on five charges connected to the sexual...
Two Lowcountry men arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors

Latest News

St. Andrew's and Memorial Day Titles
THE News at 11 Saturday
Commemorating The Weeping Time
Commemorating The Weeping Time
Fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville
No injuries reported in structure fire on Airport Rd. in Hinesville