1 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico is Myrtle Beach resident, family spokesperson says

The family spokesperson said they were contacted by the FBI on Monday to confirm that she and three of her friends were taken.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught in a shootout that killed at least one Mexican citizen, U.S. and Mexican officials said Monday.

One of the four Americans kidnapped is a Myrtle Beach resident, according to the family spokesperson.

The spokesperson identified the Myrtle Beach resident as LaTavia Washington McGee, who is also a native of Lake City.

LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico from Texas, according to a family spokesperson.(Source: Aliyah McLeod)

The family spokesperson said they were contacted by the FBI on Monday to confirm that McGee and three of her friends were taken.

WMBF News is still working to confirm the identities of the other three people involved.

They came under fire on Friday shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast, the FBI San Antonio Division office said in a statement Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE | 4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout

The FBI office in San Antonio said that all four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken away from the scene by armed men.

“We are closely following the assault and kidnapping of four U.S. citizens in Matamoros, Mexico. These sorts of attacks are unacceptable. Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” a White House spokesperson said in an email to WMBF News.

The FBI and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating the kidnapping while the Departments of State and Homeland Security are coordinating with Mexican authorities.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.

Shootouts in Matamoros on Friday were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger and local authorities warned people to shelter in place. It was not immediately clear how the abductions could have been connected to that violence Friday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

