Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
Police lights
Maupus Ave. closed between Paulson, Harmon streets due to sinkhole
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California