Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

11th annual Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament returns to Bluffton

Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament
Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A big college golf event teed off in Beaufort County on Monday.

The two-day Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament made its 11th annual return in Bluffton.

This tournament, hosted by Michigan State University, includes 12 top ranked teams from big name schools including Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Iowa State.

The Georgia Southern Eagles will also be making a special appearance there!

We spoke to Director Eric Schultz who told us that while golf is the focus so is the bond being built between the players.

“Just thrilled to be here and to watch these kids come out, to watch the relationships that they built over time with our members. We have kids returning for their third and fourth years that look forward to staying in member’s homes. I know that there are kids that travel during the season that stay in touch with their members, and they’ve built relationships, and that’s what this whole event is about. It’s about golf, but it’s really about building the relationships between these kids and these schools and these members- and I think both sides really enjoy that.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

BC Final Four
Benedictine’s comeback effort falls just short against Fayette County, historic run ends in Final Four
Memorial Day Title
Memorial Day, St. Andrew’s bring home GIAA boys basketball state titles
Generic Basketball
Calvary, Woodville-Tompkins’ girls basketball state playoff runs come to an end in the Final Four
SSU Quarterfinals
Savannah State Lady Tigers, Tigers fall in SIAC tournament quarterfinals