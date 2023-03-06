11th annual Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament returns to Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A big college golf event teed off in Beaufort County on Monday.

The two-day Colleton River Collegiate Charity Golf Tournament made its 11th annual return in Bluffton.

This tournament, hosted by Michigan State University, includes 12 top ranked teams from big name schools including Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Iowa State.

The Georgia Southern Eagles will also be making a special appearance there!

We spoke to Director Eric Schultz who told us that while golf is the focus so is the bond being built between the players.

“Just thrilled to be here and to watch these kids come out, to watch the relationships that they built over time with our members. We have kids returning for their third and fourth years that look forward to staying in member’s homes. I know that there are kids that travel during the season that stay in touch with their members, and they’ve built relationships, and that’s what this whole event is about. It’s about golf, but it’s really about building the relationships between these kids and these schools and these members- and I think both sides really enjoy that.”

