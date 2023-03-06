15th Street Crossing in Rincon blocked by stopped CSX train
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Rincon Police Department, a CSX train is stopped at 15th Street Crossing, completely blocking it.
The train came to a stop before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the stop isn’t due to a crash or derailment.
The train lost power and is being repaired, according to the Rincon Police Department.
WTOC will update when we know more.
