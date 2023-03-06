18-year-old injured following shooting on E. 55th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place on E. 55th Street just before midnight.

An 18-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. The initial indication is that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crimes is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

