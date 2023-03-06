Sky Cams
2023 Savannah Music Festival begins March 23

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are not only counting down to March 17.

Seventeen days of music events are coming up right after St. Patrick’s Day with the return of the Savannah Music Festival.

This year brings new events and expanded staging for shows in all genres of music.

Ryan McMaken is the artistic director for the Savannah Music Festival. He was here with a look ahead to the event that fills the city with great sound for two weeks every March.

