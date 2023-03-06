5 tips for your first St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re new in town or just visiting, we want to make sure you’re set to have the best time with all that St. Patrick’s Day has to offer.

If you’ve never experienced St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah before, it can be a bit overwhelming. But these tips will help you feel like a Savannah native.

Tip #1: Make sure you arrive early. People will be camping out the night before the parade waiting to secure the best spot.

So, hitting the snooze button on your alarm probably isn’t a good idea.

“I start walking about 7 a.m., it’s usually shoulder-to-shoulder on Abercorn so find a spot either close to the park or on Bay Street.”

Speaking of shoulder-to-shoulder. Finding a place to eat downtown is going to be tough.

And most places won’t be taking reservations. So, take tip #2 is from Jennifer, the owner of Goose and Feathers Cafe.

“Whatever your schedule is, give it some extra room. Because it is going to be busy. But we do get through the line pretty quick. Just be patient and don’t let the line scare you,” Jennifer said.

There will be a ton of them to wait through because of how many events will be going on, and most are kid friendly.

Which brings us to tip #3. Don’t forget this is a family affair.

If you don’t believe me, maybe Jacob Ambrose can persuade you. He grew up in Savannah and remembers how his family celebrated the big day.

“I always love stopping by Forsyth and seeing the green fountain, and Tera Feis, it’s always just a fun time to get into the spirit and see what the holiday is, what people actually celebrate it for. And then obviously the parade is the biggest one. Growing up it was always about getting my mom to bring me downtown so I could get the cool toys and the cool beads,” Ambrose said.

Which brings us to tip #4; and this tip might be the most important, because it’s coming from the parade grand marshal himself.

“Parking is going to be a premium, it always is. And don’t park in the staging area or on the parade route because it’ll be gone when you get back.”

And to make sure that doesn’t happen to you, you’re going to want to put this map in your bag. Tip #5: Download the Chatham Area Transit bus riders guide.

It’ll give you all the information you need to get around the city. The transit system is free. You can even take a trip on the ferry.

“Parking is a challenge, and transit is a good way to help you once you are parked and you found your spot to be transit is a good way to help you move around throughout the day to all the events and activities.”

Now that you have some beginner tips, you’re ready to take on your first St. Patrick’s Day.

