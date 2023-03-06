Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office releases new app to keep people informed

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live or work in Bacon County, a helpful resource could be just a download away. The sheriff’s office has just debuted their new app.

The sheriff’s office rolled out their app to, not only give people urgent alerts, but also helpful details they might need too.

Sheriff Andy Batten says they’ve been working on the app for months before they rolled it out on Thursday. They can use it to alert people of things like an accident or a person on the run.

They can also find useful information on local courts and how to pay tickets. The sheriff says it’s just the latest way to reach the most people quickly.

“Pretty much everybody has at least one in their hand or in their pocket or close by. They’ll interact with that cell phone throughout the day. It gives us the opportunity to reach them with information,” said Sheriff Batten.

People can also check visitation times for jail inmates or even deposit money into an inmate’s commissary account. They’ve already seen a few hundred downloads since Monday.

The sheriff says they’ll continue to tweak the app to make it even more helpful.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.