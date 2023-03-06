Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect was arrested just minutes after stealing a car, and trying to steal another.

Deputies say the suspect, Enrico Mikell, stole a car from the Sunoco Station on Old Register Road in Statesboro.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the car at another nearby convenience store, when they got a call for another attempted carjacking at an apartment building.

Mikell faces multiple charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, drug possession, and battery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department has closed part of Maupus Avenue due to a sinkhole.
Maupas Ave. closed between Paulsen, Harmon streets due to sinkhole
WTOC Investigates: West Savannah residents worried about arena and canal district
Wetlands Preserve Park community discussion happening Tuesday
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah to hold energy workshop Monday
Linda Wilder Bryan
Savannah Council member Linda Wilder Bryan announces bid for re-election