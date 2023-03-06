Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect was arrested just minutes after stealing a car, and trying to steal another.
Deputies say the suspect, Enrico Mikell, stole a car from the Sunoco Station on Old Register Road in Statesboro.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the car at another nearby convenience store, when they got a call for another attempted carjacking at an apartment building.
Mikell faces multiple charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, drug possession, and battery.
