Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect was arrested just minutes after stealing a car, and trying to steal another.

Deputies say the suspect, Enrico Mikell, stole a car from the Sunoco Station on Old Register Road in Statesboro.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the car at another nearby convenience store, when they got a call for another attempted carjacking at an apartment building.

Mikell faces multiple charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, drug possession, and battery.

