City of Savannah to hold energy workshop Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is still working towards its 100 percent Savannah Plan to have clean energy throughout the city.

They have added solar panels to more than a dozen city owned buildings, but now they need you to help at your own home.

Monday, the City will be hosting a free workshop to help you make some small adjustments around your home to save you at least 15 to 20 percent on your electric bill.

This program is for home owners, as well as renters with landlord permission. Just make sure you bring your Georgia Power Bill with you.

Experts will seal up leaks, replace light bulbs, install smart thermostats, insulation in the attic and do an overall energy check up on your home.

If you are interested in learning more, there are two workshops this week and two next week.

Monday night’s is at 5:30 p.m. at the First City Library on Stiles Avenue and on Wednesday they will be at the The Front Porch on Abercorn Street at 11:30 a.m.

Next week, they will have two sessions - one on Tuesday and one on Thursday.

Another step you can take at home to help Savannah in their goal is recycling.

After a launch of glass recycling back in January, the City has added new drop off locations. The two initial locations at Bacon Park Transfer Station and the Dean Forest Landfill are still in place.

All of these locations will accept glass that will be recycled in the U.S. for reuse in the glass industry. The service is free for the community to use and helps the city limit contamination and increase material value.

To get involved or see more about the other projects going on in the Office of Sustainability, just head to their website.

