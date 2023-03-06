CSX train in Rincon moving again after being stalled for nearly four hours

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- A CSX train in Rincon is moving again after being stalled for nearly four hours Sunday evening.

Original Story- According to the Rincon Police Department, a CSX train is stopped at 15th Street Crossing, completely blocking it.

The train came to a stop before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the stop isn’t due to a crash or derailment.

The train lost power and is being repaired, according to the Rincon Police Department.

WTOC will update when we know more.

