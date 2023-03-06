Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital celebrates 2 year anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week will mark two years since the opening of the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital in Savannah.

The 90,000 square foot Children’s Hospital officially opened their doors on March 9 of 2021 addressing the growing need for pediatric care in Southeast Georgia.

In just two short years the facility has continued to work to remain on the cutting edge of treatment taking a holistic approach to healing, while adapting to an ever-changing environment.

“Somehow we managed to open up this facility in the height of COVID and when you think about resilience and persistence this is the quintessential of that right there. The fact that we have been able to be in our community and help all these children, which is what we set out to do, is nothing short of amazing.”

