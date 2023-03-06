Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures should drop into the mid to lower-50s overnight. We’ll likely see some dense patchy fog around the areas that should lift out by mid-morning. Around mid-day, we could see a few coastal showers around the I-95 corridor as a weak sea breeze sets up.

Throughout the day tomorrow, I’ll continue looking for partly sunny skies causing warm high temps in the 70s to 80s. For the rest of the week, starting temps will be in the 50 to 60s most mornings as highs range in the upper-60s to 80s through the mid-week.

This will be the best time for any outdoor plans, we could see a few scattered showers late Tuesday as a cold front comes through. Other than that, we should remain mostly dry. In the second half of the week, we’ll track cooler temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s each afternoon with more cloud cover and higher daily rain chances.

This change should continue through going into next weekend as another stronger system moves across the country. This should cause scattered rain chances and cooler Friday & Saturday. Right now, I’m not expecting any severe weather chances throughout the week. However, our tree pollen count will be through the roof again. So, if you have had issues the last few weeks, that will likely continue.

