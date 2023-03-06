Greening of the Fountain ceremony in Savannah to be held Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Greening of the Fountain ceremony will take place this Friday and then Saturday, is the Celtic Cross Ceremony.

It’s certainly going to be a whirlwind week for the St. Patrick’s Day Committee who told WTOC that their days are jam-packed ahead of all these events.

The big parade on the 17th , is of course, the main event of the St. Patrick’s Day Season here in Savannah, but committee members tell me that these other events are just as important.

They’re an opportunity to slow down and really appreciate just how special St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah really is.

After they green the fountain in Forsyth Park this Friday, they’ll green each other fountain in the city, as well.

“After we green the fountain, we’re going to plant a tree in Lafayette Square, along with Park and Tree Services of Savannah, we pick out a place every year. So we put a plant in the ground. It’ll take root, just like our Irish heritage has taken root here in Savannah,” George Schwarz said.

“The Greening is a very fun event. Our twin 13-year-old boys have been there for literally 10 or 11 years now, since they’ve been able to walk on their own. That is a wonderful event,” Tim Mahoney said.

As with all St. Patrick’s Day events, the Committee is recommending that if you are planning on attending the Greening of the Fountain, get there early to nail down your spot and just soak it all in.

Now while this is all going on there are also final preparations underway to make the parade as special as possible.

