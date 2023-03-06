Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.

Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year is bringing more film projects to the Coastal Empire.

And it all comes on the heels of a record year for film in Georgia.

Zombie dressed actors filled one part of the county for the filming of Fear the Walking Dead.

The shoot is causing a lane closure until 8 p.m. Monday on Old Dixie Road, Springfield Road, and Clyo Shawnee Road.

One of the latest projects to call Georgia home is shooting right now in Effingham County.

“It’ll be exciting to see.”

An exciting moment indeed for Henry Roberson who lives close the beginning of the road closure were Fear the Walking Dead season eight is being filmed.

Savannah film agency Stalwart Productions has been filming the TV series in Savannah and made their way to Effingham County.

Roberson says he’s been living here for 23 years and is happy to see Effingham County in the spotlight.

“We never seen nothing like this come through these parts. So, it will be nice to have something to uplift the county so it will be nice to see,” Roberson says.

Filming in Effingham will only last for the day and will continue in Savannah.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

Georgia state flag
More jobs coming to Chatham County area due to nearby Hyundai site
WTOC Investigates: West Savannah residents worried about arena and canal district
Wetlands Preserve Park community discussion happening Tuesday
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah to hold energy workshop Monday
Daryl Rejas
‘It’s really about bullying:’ 13-year-old author helps others overcome bullying