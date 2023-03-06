‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year is bringing more film projects to the Coastal Empire.

And it all comes on the heels of a record year for film in Georgia.

Zombie dressed actors filled one part of the county for the filming of Fear the Walking Dead.

The shoot is causing a lane closure until 8 p.m. Monday on Old Dixie Road, Springfield Road, and Clyo Shawnee Road.

One of the latest projects to call Georgia home is shooting right now in Effingham County.

“It’ll be exciting to see.”

An exciting moment indeed for Henry Roberson who lives close the beginning of the road closure were Fear the Walking Dead season eight is being filmed.

Savannah film agency Stalwart Productions has been filming the TV series in Savannah and made their way to Effingham County.

Roberson says he’s been living here for 23 years and is happy to see Effingham County in the spotlight.

“We never seen nothing like this come through these parts. So, it will be nice to have something to uplift the county so it will be nice to see,” Roberson says.

Filming in Effingham will only last for the day and will continue in Savannah.

