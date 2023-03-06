‘It’s not a safe situation:’ Residents in Rincon neighborhood express concern after CSX train stalled

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A train stalled at the entrance to a Rincon neighborhood is shedding a light on a bigger concern.

A train lost power in front of Picket Fences neighborhood Sunday night leaving residents waiting to get in and out of their neighborhood for hours. Some say they waited for four hours.

“It’s not a safe situation. Something needs to be done.”

Earlisa Hall says her and her family of five had little information from officials of what was going on at first.

“Around 10:30 last night we were able to enter our neighborhood. I was praying the whole time when we were sitting in our truck that there would not be any emergency where someone would need to get out or somebody would need to get in,” said Hall.

This situation highlighting a bigger issue...Hall says the neighborhood with more than a hundred homes needs a second entrance.

“If something like this happens again, who knows what the outcome may be.”

Rincon officials say there was a fire truck there Sunday night in case of emergency.

Eric Brown has been living here since 2014, and says he’s seen the train stalled a few time. He is also concerned about emergency situations.

He says he voted for a sales tax to fix the problem but nothings been done.

“We’ve heard these words over the years, all we want is some action to be taken,” said Brown.

While residents say they’ve been promised another entrance and exit to Picket Fences for years, Rincon City Manager Jonathan Lynn says they’re the closest they’ve ever been to coming up with a solution.

“It would be an emergency exit that could be open should a crossing happen. Or if people need to get out and go to work, we could use it there or emergency services. That would be a minimum,” said Lynn.

Lynn says there are many rules and parties involved, including the railroad company CSX, that’s set them back from building an entrance in the past. He says they are hoping to make a purchase and create an exit away from the railroad.

“Everything comes with a dollar figure and planning for that is not easy but if we find a solution that we can quote on quote put the ink to paper, we’re going to do it as quickly as possible.”

While he couldn’t go into detail about this solution, he says it will made public when the city council puts the solution to a vote.

