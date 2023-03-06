Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 03-06-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bright skies for many of us but some vertical cloud development along I-95 is giving a nice shade with these 80+ degree temperatures. We’ve got a sea breeze helping those clouds build, and a some shower activity in Glynn County but otherwise those cumulus clouds should fade away later this afternoon and we’ll stay dry. It’ll be 72° at 6:26pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 60 mostly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds and near record temperatures. We’re forecasting 87° and the record is 86° last set in 1961. It’s going to be hot and breezy ahead of a dry cold front sliding in from the north that should be here in the evening with gusty north winds behind the front Tuesday night. Gusts near 30-35mph possible.

Daybreak Wednesday widespread middle 40s with 50° in Savannah and the coast; highs near 68° and sunny and still a little breezy 10-15mph with some gusts nearing 25mph especially at the coast.

Thursday 50/66 with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Friday our next rain chance arrives with a second cold front this week. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies on to start the day in the middle 50s. By lunchtime, rain chances will be 20-30%. We’ll be watching that very carefully as the beloved tradition, Greening the Fountain, takes place. Rain chances increase to 40-50% in the afternoon and early evening.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Warm start to the week, cool down on the way!
Warm up Tuesday, cool down ahead
Andrew's Noon forecast 3.6
Warm start to the week
Andrew's Monday AM forecast 3.6
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast