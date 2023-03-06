Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 03-06-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bright skies for many of us but some vertical cloud development along I-95 is giving a nice shade with these 80+ degree temperatures. We’ve got a sea breeze helping those clouds build, and a some shower activity in Glynn County but otherwise those cumulus clouds should fade away later this afternoon and we’ll stay dry. It’ll be 72° at 6:26pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 60 mostly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds and near record temperatures. We’re forecasting 87° and the record is 86° last set in 1961. It’s going to be hot and breezy ahead of a dry cold front sliding in from the north that should be here in the evening with gusty north winds behind the front Tuesday night. Gusts near 30-35mph possible.

Daybreak Wednesday widespread middle 40s with 50° in Savannah and the coast; highs near 68° and sunny and still a little breezy 10-15mph with some gusts nearing 25mph especially at the coast.

Thursday 50/66 with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Friday our next rain chance arrives with a second cold front this week. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies on to start the day in the middle 50s. By lunchtime, rain chances will be 20-30%. We’ll be watching that very carefully as the beloved tradition, Greening the Fountain, takes place. Rain chances increase to 40-50% in the afternoon and early evening.

