Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in home, sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a...
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio homeowner held one suspect at gunpoint after he caught two alleged robbers in his home, the sheriff says.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says deputies were called Sunday to a home in Madison Township after someone reported the incident, according to WXIX.

The homeowner held 29-year-old Raymond Earl Flack, of Middletown, at gunpoint after the suspect tried to cut the safe in the homeowner’s garage, Jones said.

Jones said Flack fled on foot and met up with the second suspect, 29-year-old Emily Abigail Bush, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies later located the truck and conducted a felony stop, Jones said. The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff. Bush is charged with complicity to Flack’s four alleged crimes.

Jail records show both suspects were being held at the Middletown City Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Monday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a routine check...
Sheriff’s Office reports inmate died after being found unresponsive during routine check
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Police investigating the scene.
Savannah police investigate shooting in Savannah Gardens neighborhood

Latest News

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
Savannah, Ga.
City of Savannah to hold energy workshop Monday
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
RAW: Bird strike causes smoke in cabin on flight