Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 5-year-old child was discovered unconscious in a retention pond Sunday.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Greer, the child wandered from his home on Grandview Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

The Hinesville police department searched the Griffin Park subdivision and found the child submerged in a retention pond.

The child was unresponsive and the officer immediately began performing CPR while waiting for medical personnel.

The child was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

