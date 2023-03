SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Dentist’s Day.

And like I mentioned earlier in the show today is not only a great day to say thank you to your dentist.

But it’s a good time to check in on your own dental health.

Joining us from I Heart Dental are Ashleigh Atkins and Dr. Misty Seale.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.