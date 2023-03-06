More jobs coming to Chatham County area due to nearby Hyundai site

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of more jobs are coming to the Chatham County area.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday another new manufacturing facility will be built to help supply the Hyundai plant in Bryan County.

The governor said the global auto parts manufacturer, PHA will create 402 new jobs.

It will also invest more than $67 million. The facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center site.

It will produce equipment like door modules, tailgate latches, and hood latches.

Operations are expected to begin in 2024.

Gov. Kemp released a statement Monday about the economic growth coming to the area because of the Hyundai Metaplant.

“We are witnessing unprecedented economic growth coming to this region, and I want to thank our partners in the local communities represented by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority for their ongoing commitment to seeing these businesses and Georgians prosper together,” Gov. Kemp said.

