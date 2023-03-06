New sculpture unveiled at Montgomery Presbyterian church in Savannah

Sky Cams
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sign of new beginnings at Montgomery Presbyterian church in Savannah Sunday as they unveiled a new sculpture on their property.

The church was forced to cut down a 260-year old Live Oak tree because it had become diseased.

The congregation decided to use around 10 feet of the stump to build this beautiful sculpture.

Church members worked together to design it and decided on the hands holding the heart, something the church’s pastor says is a sign of hope for the community.

“We believe that even when things die, that’s not the end of the story. We believe that God holds out promise. When it was cut down, we said, ‘let’s keep a good portion of the stump.’ Isaiah chapter six says ‘God will use the stump of an oak to create new life, new promise.”

The church chose wood carver Brian Ruth to create the sculpture which required the use of a chainsaw.

