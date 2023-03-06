St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal Investiture held Sunday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s beginning to feel like St. Patrick’s Day all throughout the Coastal Empire and one of the most important events of the season took place Sunday.

2023 St. Patrick’s Day Committee Grand Marshal George Schwarz got the royal treatment this afternoon as last year’s Grand Marshal passed the baton.

“I just hope as Grand Marshal I can serve as well as my predecessor, Danny Powers. It’s the dream of a lifetime. I’ve been involved with this parade my whole life. I never dreamed it could happen, but it did,” George Schwarz said.

Powers encouraging Schwarz to cherish the moment, before giving him his sash.

“So George, next year when you’re up here at this podium giving your words of wisdom to the next Grand Marshal, I have no doubt that you will feel as I do now: I think certainly I would do it all over again,” Danny Powers said.

Part of the ceremony, too, was the St. Vincent’s Academy Chorale, scoring the occasion and clergymen, offering benediction..

Monsignor James Costigan, who is Irish, said a prayer for the parade.

He says he welcomes the large-scale event that it’s become but appreciates the quieter moments, as well.

“It’s important that we’re here in support of what they’re doing, and it’s very much part of Savannah. it’s very much part of our parishes and the Catholic life in Savannah,” Monsignor Costigan said.

After the formal ceremony, there was a reception for everyone to enjoy food and drinks and look forward to all the traditions left to celebrate in the weeks to come.

“We focus this parade around faith, family and friends. We put faith at the forefront of everything that we do,” Ashley Norris said.

