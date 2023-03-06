Sky Cams
TSA warning travelers to leave firearms at home ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

TSA
TSA(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reminder from the Transportation Security Administration they say leave the guns at home.

As travel starts to ramp up with St. Patrick’s Day and spring break in the next few weeks.

TSA says packing any kind of prohibited items can be costly.

“Every time we have a firearm at a checkpoint we’re going to get law enforcement involved. They’re going to come over and collect the information from the passenger. We issue a civil penalty which can go up to a maximum of nearly 15-thousand dollars. If you’re a member of TSA pre-check you’re going to lose your pre-check eligibility or status for five years. And you’re likely going to miss your flight.”

Howell says three firearms have been found in luggage so far this year in Savannah and one of those were confiscated Monday.

He says in total 16 firearms were confiscated from the Savannah airport last year.

