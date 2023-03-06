Warm start to the week, cool down on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s at daybreak.

A few isolated showers will also be possible during our morning commute, mainly near the coast. There will be an onshore flow throughout the day, with an easterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be warm and dry with morning temperatures near 60s. We will be close to a record highs Tuesday afternoon, the current record is 86 degrees, set just last year. A front moves in late, bringing gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour with it.

Cooler air moves in behind this front, with low to mid 50s around Wednesday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 60 to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks to be our coolest morning of the work week, with some inland areas dropping into the upper 40s. Highs then rebound to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of rain. Keep an eye on this part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans, right now there is a chance of rain Friday evening.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Another cold front is possible early next week!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

