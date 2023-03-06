Sky Cams
Wetlands Preserve Park community discussion happening Tuesday

WTOC Investigates: West Savannah residents worried about arena and canal district
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Canal District, which surrounds the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, is booming with development.

As the area continues to grow, the City wants to hear from you.

Mark your calandars for Tuesday. The goal is to preserve the wetlands in this area and build a trail for everyone to enjoy.

The city wants to get some feedback from residents about their ideas for the educational park in the Canal District, just north of the Arena.

The plans for the City are to have amenities associated with Savannah’s culture, history and ecosystem. If you want to hear more about the project and what you would like to see there is a public meeting.

It’s happening Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the arena’s Community Room. There will be free parking in Lot J at the arena.

The city did get some funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help in the engagement part of the project. City council has also approved some funding for the design stages.

