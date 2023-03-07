5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A child has died after being pulled from a pond over the weekend in Hinesville.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, the 5-year-old died Tuesday morning at a Savannah hospital.

The child was discovered unconscious in a retention pond on Sunday. According to Sgt. Jonathan Greer, the child wandered from his home on Grandview Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

The Hinesville Police Department searched the Griffin Park subdivision and found the child submerged in the retention pond.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.