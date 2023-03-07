5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A child has died after being pulled from a pond over the weekend in Hinesville.
According to the Hinesville Police Department, the 5-year-old died Tuesday morning at a Savannah hospital.
The child was discovered unconscious in a retention pond on Sunday. According to Sgt. Jonathan Greer, the child wandered from his home on Grandview Drive shortly before 4 p.m.
The Hinesville Police Department searched the Griffin Park subdivision and found the child submerged in the retention pond.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.