5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A child has died after being pulled from a pond over the weekend in Hinesville.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, the 5-year-old died Tuesday morning at a Savannah hospital.

The child was discovered unconscious in a retention pond on Sunday. According to Sgt. Jonathan Greer, the child wandered from his home on Grandview Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

The Hinesville Police Department searched the Griffin Park subdivision and found the child submerged in the retention pond.

