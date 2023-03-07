Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

Fed Chair Jerome Powell forecasting additional interest rate hikes in ongoing efforts to cool...
Fed chair testifies before Senate amid recession fears
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say
LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
Twin sisters Britteny Strickland-Varnadoe and Alyssa Strickland are making history with their...
'It's great working together': Twins sisters make history in shipping industry
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong