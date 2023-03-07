Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2-year-old

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old died on Saturday.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Watermelon Way for a call that a 2-year-old was not breathing. First responders determined that the child was deceased.

An autopsy is pending. The case is active and under investigation, according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

LaTavia Washington McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing into Mexico...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
No injuries reported in small fire at Shuman Elementary
Work continues on medical clinic for City of Statesboro employees
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville