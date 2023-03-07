Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2-year-old

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old died on Saturday.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to Watermelon Way for a call that a 2-year-old was not breathing. First responders determined that the child was deceased.

An autopsy is pending. The case is active and under investigation, according to the sheriff.

