Board of Education opening public survey for next SCCPSS superintendent

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Board of Education is asking for your help in finding their next superintendent.

This comes after Dr. Ann Levett is set to retire this June.

A public survey is available for the community. The information taken will be used to inform the board to help identify top candidates for the position.

It will remain open until March 17th.

To take the survey, click here.

