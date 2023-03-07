Chatham County Police Department launches new app
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There is now a new way to stay up to date with what is going on in your area.
The Chatham County Police Department has launched an app designed to connect with the community.
The department says the app will notify residents in emergency situations, share information about road closures, and notify the public of missing persons.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.