Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Police Department launches new app

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There is now a new way to stay up to date with what is going on in your area.

The Chatham County Police Department has launched an app designed to connect with the community.

The department says the app will notify residents in emergency situations, share information about road closures, and notify the public of missing persons.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 alive; 1 in custody
Ghost Rider: Unchained
Hostess City on fire in latest Ghost Rider comic
Sun City death investigation ruled murder-suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child