Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament

A cheerleading team in Iowa is enjoying and sharing the spotlight. (Source: KCCI, IGHSA, SPARKLES CHEER, CNN)
By Kayla James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A cheerleading team in Iowa is enjoying and sharing the spotlight.

At the state basketball championship Saturday, the team included some cheerleaders with special needs. One parent said being included was life-changing for her daughter.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal as a parent,” mother Christina Jackson said.

Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with special needs.

The Sparkles normally cheer at Johnston’s girls’ basketball games and for the football team, but this year, for the first time ever, they got to cheer at the Iowa girl’s state basketball tournament.

The Sparkles got to show off their talent throughout the week, alongside the Johnston’s varsity cheer squad.

“We can only have six cheerleaders on the court at a time, so we did a rotation -- three varsity with three Sparkles cheerleaders,” assistant activities director Melissa Rosse said.

The varsity cheerleaders helped the Sparkles squad feel comfortable performing in front of hundreds at the tournament.

“It’s just amazing to see them come here and have the chance to be with such a big crowd. it’s nice to see their confidence,” Jackson said.

Most importantly, Jackson said her daughter and the rest of the girls on the team feel included.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families
Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
S.C. woman kidnapped in Mexico is alive, mother confirms
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on...
Starbucks’ Schultz agrees to testify before Senate committee
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Michigan court hears case about parents in school shooting
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Interest rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong