Club Car Championship back in late March

By Tim Guidera
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In six years, the Club Car Championship has established itself as Savannah’s professional golf tournament. Now drawing as many fans from all across the area as from the host club at The Landings.

Cheyene Overby is the event’s tournament director. She joined Morning Break with details on how the Korn Ferry Tour event could be event more appealing to the general public this year.

