Final preparations underway for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The big St. Patrick’s Day Parade is less than two weeks away, and final preparations are being made to ensure the parade goes smoothly.

“There’s a checklist for every single thing we do, and we try to just punch it off one thing at a time, and just make sure that we just finish that one and move on to the next task,” said Tim Mahoney, the vice chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee.

Among those tasks is meeting with city officials to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

Mahoney says that the St. Patrick’s Day Committee knows that a major priority for the city is safety so they defer to them for that.

“The police and fire, and EMS. They’ve been so helpful, they’ve been so supportive. And we want to make sure that understand how much we appreciate them.”

Also on the list of things to do - finalize the parade lineup.

This will be the biggest parade the Committee has put on since pre-COVID times, with over 300 entries this year.

“It’s a thousand moving parts. But it’s done so rudimentary, I guess you’d say. We have these cards that we set on a table and say, ‘This is music, this is not.’ Just visually, we can kind of see how the parade is going to develop,” said John C. Bunker, an adjutant with the St. Patrick’s Day Committee.

Bunker adds that there are going to be some special surprises in this year’s lineup so this won’t be a parade you’ll want to miss.

The goal, however, isn’t to be the world’s largest parade.

The route is around 3.2 miles which Bunker says shows off some of the most unique parts of Savannah.

“We expect there to be a lot of people in Savannah enjoying the parade. So we’re looking forward to a safe parade and everybody having a good time, so that’s the main focus.”

The parade is next Friday the 17th but there are plenty of other St. Patrick’s Day events all throughout the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry before then.

