Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Senate: $6,000 for those leaving low-rated schools

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate.
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover day at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta.((AP Photo/Alex Slitz))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Senate is supporting a plan to give $6,000 educational vouchers to students who would otherwise attend low-performing schools, part of a nationwide push for what supporters call education savings accounts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate. Voucher bills have historically gotten cooler receptions in that chamber.

Supporters argue that the vouchers for private school tuition, home schooling supplies, therapy, tutoring or even early college courses for high school students would help students who aren’t well-served by poor-performing schools.

“I have said in most instances, public education is the best option,” said Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican. “It was the best option for my child. But I recognize that it is not the best option for each and every child, each and every day.”

MORE COVERAGE OF CROSSOVER DAY AT THE STATE CAPITOL

Facing opposition, supporters on Monday cut the bill down so that only children who live in the attendance zones served by the schools scoring in the lowest 25% of the state’s rating system could benefit. Before then, students who attended all public schools statewide, as well as any student eligible to enter kindergarten or first grade could have benefitted. Students currently in private school would not qualify.

Full coverage of this year’s Georgia General Assembly

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

A pair of sports betting bills passed Missouri’s House Emerging Issues Committee by a 12-0 vote...
All bets off: Georgia lawmakers nix legal sports betting
Georgia State Capitol
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
Curbside pickup of alcohol was temporarily allowed during the earlier part of the pandemic,...
Bills would expand SC alcohol sales while restricting those who sell it
Senators voted 30-26 in favor of Senate Resolution 140, but failed to reach the required...
Sports betting in Georgia sees prospects dim on Senate vote