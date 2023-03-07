Hostess City on fire in latest Ghost Rider comic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you think of literary work about Savannah, you usually think of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” but a Marvel superhero is bringing a new story to the city.

In the latest issues of Ghost Rider, “Ghost Rider, Vol. 11-12: Unchained,” the City of Savannah is on fire, blood is coming out of faucets, and demons are all over Colonial Park Cemetery.

Savannah is a city known to be built on its dead. That’s because large parts of the downtown area were built on top of cemeteries.

WTOC spoke to Benjamin Percy, author of “Ghost Rider, Vol. 11-12: Unchained,” about bringing the action packed storyline to Savannah, and his own personal visit to the Hostess City.

“I came to Savannah last year, as part of the Savannah Book Festival, which is one of the best I’ve ever attended. I took a number of photos when there, but I also found other references for Dave. The architecture and design of the city is so particular — and old world — I knew we needed to capture it accurately,” Percy said.

Dave Wachter and Cory Smith drew the panels in the episodes that feature Savannah, with colors by Bryan Valenza.

Percy said one of the first things he did when he visited Savannah last years was sign up for a ghost tour, helping bring inspiration to the story.

“I walked the streets at night and learned how you are considered a necropolis, given the number of dead — from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and yellow fever outbreaks — buried beneath your sidewalks and squares. I was taken by the extraordinary beauty of the city, but also the eerie atmosphere, with a dark story on every corner and the moss dangling from those long-limbed oaks like wraiths.”

Percy has also written issues of “X-Force” and “Wolverine.” We asked him if we may see those storylines include Savannah in the future.

“It’s possible I’ll set many stories there — maybe for Marvel, maybe for a novel. It’s such a rich, colorful stage for a narrative. Which means I need to come back and do some more research.”

Percy’s work also includes his own comic, “Devil’s Highway,” which has it’s second volume out now. He says he has more comics of his own he will be writing.

He has also written many novels, including “The Sky Vault” with William Morrow, which comes out this September. You can find out more about his work on his website.

Both volumes 11 and 12 of “Ghost Rider: Unchained” are out now. You can see more panels from both volumes that include Savannah below:

