I-16 at I-95 construction closures, detours for March 6 through March 11

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close lanes at certain locations for the I-16 at I-195 improvement projects.

The projects will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 interchange, according to Georgia DOT.

WHEN/WHERE: Daytime Closures

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

Nighttime Closures

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations:

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Inside travel lane closures at the following locations:

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

Nighttime Closures and Detours

The following detours will be scheduled so they will not conflict with one another. Closures and detours will be coordinated to ensure proper maintenance of traffic. No more than one ramp in the I-16/I-95 Interchange will be closed at a time.

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 westbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157B)

Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at Pooler Parkway (Exit 155) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-16 eastbound, then take the I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157B).

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 northbound to I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B)

Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 interchange, exit at US Highway 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B).

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 southbound to I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B).

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 southbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 westbound to I-95 southbound (157A)

Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound should exit onto I-95 northbound (Exit 157B) then exit at US Highway 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound.

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 northbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A)

Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at US Hwy 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 eastbound to I-95 southbound ramp (Exit 157A)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should continue on I-16 eastbound and take the Dean Forest Road ramp (Exit 160), turn left onto Dean Forest Road, turn left onto I-16 westbound, then take Exit 157A to access I-95 southbound.

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 eastbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157B)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should exit to I-95 southbound (exit 157A), exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound.

Monday, March 6, through Saturday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp (Exit 164B)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.