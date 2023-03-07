Sky Cams
International cooking extravaganza with Savanah Technical College

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Culinary Institute at Savannah Technical College will take diners around the world in one night with international appetizers and desserts paired with wines at Bistro Savoir Interactif 2023.

Chef Gearry Caudell is the department head of the Savannah Tech program. He joined Morning Break to show us one of the dishes that will be offered at the event on March 23.

