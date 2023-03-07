Keeping Irish culture alive through dance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local dance academy is using movement and music to keep Irish legacies alive.

Irish step-dancing runs through Tara Shea Ennis’s blood.

She has been dancing for 16 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

She says when she was younger, she loved being able to connect with her friends through dance, but now that she is older, she loves connecting with her roots.

She says her grandmother instilled the importance of her family’s heritage in her at a young age.

“She was a part of the daughters of Ireland, I think she was one of the first members, so she has always been super big on the Savannah Irish history and everything and I guess it was just passed down,” Assistant Instructor Tara Shea Ennis said.

And now, she continues to pass her knowledge to the younger generations along with Deirdre Geraghty, the manager of Legacy Irish Dance Academy.

“They say it’s important to continue their traditions and teach others along the way.”

“Irish had a huge part in the making of America, especially in Savannah, Savannah is one of the heaviest Irish populations in the United States. So, keeping that culture alive keeps that history alive keeps the stories alive of where we came from and how this country was built,” Deirdre Geraghty said.

Along with learning history, she hopes her students find a lifelong passion for Irish dance, music, culture, and community.

“I hope they find a passion in something that they love. And to be proud of themselves and the things that they accomplish and be able to make these lifelong friendships that I have been able to have throughout my life,” Geraghty says.

