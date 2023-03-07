Locomotive engineer says new train safety measures will take some time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One month after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine Ohio and caused unprecedented environmental disruptions, the company responsible is pledging to implement new safety measures nationwide.

The company does have a rail-line that runs through Savannah.

With all of the rail shipments criss crossing our area, WTOC spoke to a locomotive engineer about the new safety measures and they said this is a solution that will take some time.

The locomotive engineer wanted to remain anonymous because he is actively working for Norfolk Southern which WTOC confirmed.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the derailment at East Palestine was likely caused by an overheated bearing.

In response, Norfolk Southern has pledged to take preventative measures, including expanding their hot bearing detectors, building improved detectors, and creating a digital train inspection program.

The engineer WTOC spoke to, however, said that these solutions may not help in the short term.

“All this is going to take a long time to install. So, these are all solutions for a long-term future. It’s not like they’re gonna put these detectors out tomorrow and come up with new technology.”

Another point that Norfolk Southern says they’re committed to, is promoting a culture of safety.

The locomotive engineer questions if safety has always been a priority just recently after these incidents.

”They haven’t been properly inspecting these trains for quite a while. They cut off the force. They tell them you have a maximum of one minute to inspect a car- you cannot do that.”

In their pledge of safety, Norfolk Southern says that they’ll be joining the Federal Rail Administration’s system for reporting dangerous situations which they say is a step up from their own program.

”I can tell you firsthand virtually nobody participates because of fear of retribution and bringing attention to themselves. If I could call the FRA directly, and know that it was going to be confidential, I think that would be useful.”

WTOC did reach out to Norfolk Southern for comment this morning, but haven’t heard back yet.

