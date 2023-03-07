Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Record warmth today, cooler tomorrow!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday will be warm and dry with morning temperatures near 60s. We will be close to a record highs Tuesday afternoon, the current record is 86 degrees, set just last year. A front moves in late, bringing gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour with it.

Cooler and drier air moves in behind this front, with low  50s around Wednesday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 60 to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Thursday looks to be our coolest morning of the work week, with some inland areas dropping into the upper 40s. Highs then rebound to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, but the cloud cover will be increasing.

We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of showers throughout the day, starting in the morning. Keep an eye on this part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday Another cold front is possible early next week, with an increasing chance of rain on Monday.

This brings in a cold blast of air for next week, with highs in the 60s and possibly an inland freeze the morning of Wednesday the 15th.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Family still hoping for answers about what happened to Stephen Smith
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville
Missing 5-year-old found in retention pond in Hinesville

Latest News

Hot Tuesday before the cold front
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 03-06-2023
First Alert Weather
Warm start to the week, cool down on the way!
Warm up Tuesday, cool down ahead
Andrew's Noon forecast 3.6