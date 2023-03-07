Record warmth today, cooler tomorrow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday will be warm and dry with morning temperatures near 60s. We will be close to a record highs Tuesday afternoon, the current record is 86 degrees, set just last year. A front moves in late, bringing gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour with it.

Cooler and drier air moves in behind this front, with low 50s around Wednesday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 60 to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Thursday looks to be our coolest morning of the work week, with some inland areas dropping into the upper 40s. Highs then rebound to the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, but the cloud cover will be increasing.

We’ll warm up to the mid 70s Friday afternoon, but a front will bring in a chance of showers throughout the day, starting in the morning. Keep an eye on this part of the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Rain looks to move mostly move out Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday Another cold front is possible early next week, with an increasing chance of rain on Monday.

Record high temperatures are possible this afternoon, but cooler air is on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/CIwNUS20p4 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 7, 2023

This brings in a cold blast of air for next week, with highs in the 60s and possibly an inland freeze the morning of Wednesday the 15th.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.