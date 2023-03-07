Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a Savannah-Chatham County schools employee was arrested.

Officials with the school district say a custodian named Kirkland Stewart was arrested for allegations of an incident they say did not happen at a school.

Stewart has been charged with obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit a felony – enticing a child.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.