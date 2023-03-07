Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child

Kirkland Stewart
Kirkland Stewart(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a Savannah-Chatham County schools employee was arrested.

Officials with the school district say a custodian named Kirkland Stewart was arrested for allegations of an incident they say did not happen at a school.

Stewart has been charged with obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit a felony – enticing a child.

