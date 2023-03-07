Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah taxpayer assistance center opening Saturday

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The IRS will open the Savannah Taxpayer Assistance Center Saturday.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9 Park of Commerce Boulevard, Savannah, Georgia 31405.

The opening is part of its efforts to improve service this tax season, officials say.

Taxpayers can receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

  • Current government-issued photo identification,
  • Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),
  • Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,
  • For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

  • A current mailing address,
  • Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville
Gregory Alan Woods
Inmate identified after being found unresponsive at Chatham Co. Detention Center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Latest News

Statesboro city council votes to apply for federal grant money to help The Creek Project
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
No injuries reported in small fire at Shuman Elementary
Bacon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 2-year-old