Savannah taxpayer assistance center opening Saturday
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The IRS will open the Savannah Taxpayer Assistance Center Saturday.
The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9 Park of Commerce Boulevard, Savannah, Georgia 31405.
The opening is part of its efforts to improve service this tax season, officials say.
Taxpayers can receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.
Individuals should bring the following documents with them:
- Current government-issued photo identification,
- Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),
- Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,
- For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.
During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:
- A current mailing address,
- Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.
