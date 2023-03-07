Savannah taxpayer assistance center opening Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The IRS will open the Savannah Taxpayer Assistance Center Saturday.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9 Park of Commerce Boulevard, Savannah, Georgia 31405.

The opening is part of its efforts to improve service this tax season, officials say.

Taxpayers can receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.