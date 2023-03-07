Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Patrick’s Day: The Alee Temple Shriners

The Alee Temple Shriners
The Alee Temple Shriners(WTOC)
By Dawn Baker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Alee Temple Shriners have been bringing the fun since 1896.

While they brings smiles to all of our faces whenever they take to the streets for a parade, it’s a very serious reason they go all out to make sure we remember their names and mission.

No matter the season, the crowd always gets a lot more excited when the Alee Temple Shiners step into view. They’re a main attraction for most parades especially St . Patrick’s Day. They come through with 13 different units living out their wildest dreams as pirates, keystone cops, racers and more.

“It’s all about making a child smile that’s just the best feeling in the world. Shriners love a parade the only one thing we love more than a parade is helping children,” 2023 Potentate Robbie Moore said.

All of this clowning around is to shine a light on what Shriners do best take care of children who have been burned or have orthopedic injuries or birth defects. Their mission started more than a century ago.

“In 1922 they built the first hospital in Shreveport , LA and Shriners were instrumental in the eradication of polio,” Moore said.

“We’ve done more than 850,000 residencies for physicians and nurses 1920s- 1940s. we became the best at polio care then everyone started learning from our physicians how to treat it and do things the right way and how to treat the secondary conditions that they had and then when polio was eradicated, it was due to a lot of the health education we provided,” 2020 Potentate Buddy Grayson said.

Through the years, Shriners Hospitals have also treated more than 1.5 million children and made 320,000 orthopedic visits every year.

Moore and Grayson are proud Shriners doing their part each day to support that Shriner’s Hospital that’s into he business of saving and improving the quality of live for children with special needs.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Carjacking suspect arrested minutes after stealing car in Bulloch Co.
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

The history behind St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
‘They came here with promise:’ The history behind St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Keeping Irish culture alive through dance
Keeping Irish culture alive through dance
THE News at 11
Final preparations underway for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
FILE
Final preparations underway for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade