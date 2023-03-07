St. Patrick’s Day: The Alee Temple Shriners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Alee Temple Shriners have been bringing the fun since 1896.

While they brings smiles to all of our faces whenever they take to the streets for a parade, it’s a very serious reason they go all out to make sure we remember their names and mission.

No matter the season, the crowd always gets a lot more excited when the Alee Temple Shiners step into view. They’re a main attraction for most parades especially St . Patrick’s Day. They come through with 13 different units living out their wildest dreams as pirates, keystone cops, racers and more.

“It’s all about making a child smile that’s just the best feeling in the world. Shriners love a parade the only one thing we love more than a parade is helping children,” 2023 Potentate Robbie Moore said.

All of this clowning around is to shine a light on what Shriners do best take care of children who have been burned or have orthopedic injuries or birth defects. Their mission started more than a century ago.

“In 1922 they built the first hospital in Shreveport , LA and Shriners were instrumental in the eradication of polio,” Moore said.

“We’ve done more than 850,000 residencies for physicians and nurses 1920s- 1940s. we became the best at polio care then everyone started learning from our physicians how to treat it and do things the right way and how to treat the secondary conditions that they had and then when polio was eradicated, it was due to a lot of the health education we provided,” 2020 Potentate Buddy Grayson said.

Through the years, Shriners Hospitals have also treated more than 1.5 million children and made 320,000 orthopedic visits every year.

Moore and Grayson are proud Shriners doing their part each day to support that Shriner’s Hospital that’s into he business of saving and improving the quality of live for children with special needs.

