Statesboro city council votes to apply for federal grant money to help The Creek Project

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Developers and proponents of The Creek on the Blue Mile compare it to a duck crossing a lake. You might not see anything happening above the surface, but there’s plenty happening underneath.

City council voted to apply for federal grant money to help with the waterway portion of the project. The Creek project started four and half years ago to include a man-made lake or reservoir on the outskirts of town to feed through this drain canal.

Along that will be commercial development for restaurants, shops, and more.

“When we started, people told us this could take 7-10 years. I didn’t want any part of that idea. Now, I’m a believer,” said co-developer Andy Burns.

The project already has millions of dollars allocated from the Georgia DNR for the lake. City leaders have contended the infrastructure part of this project would eliminate flooding through here and turn vacant lots into prime commercial space and begin generating tax revenue.

“It’s a huge opportunity for not only shoring up those areas but also generating a tax base that can help support the needs of the city moving forward,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

“The engineering should be finished by the middle of this year. From there, we can start. But then, we’ve got the Corps of Engineers we’re trying to deal with, then making it all fit and funding it.”

City leaders hope they’ll have something they can show the public then. Burns says we could still be years from seeing construction, but it will be worth the effort in the long run.

Back in December of 2018, Burns and others announced the plan similar to a development in Frederick, Maryland.

