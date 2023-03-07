‘They came here with promise:’ The history behind St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Savannahians think of St. Patrick’s Day they might think of the parade and celebrating with food and drinks.

But the story of how all this came to be, goes back centuries.

In the 4th century, a young man named Patrick was kidnapped away from Britain and held in captivity as a servant for six years.

During that time he relied on his Christian faith to keep going. He eventually escaped back to Britain but didn’t stay there for long.

“He went back to what we now know as the country of Ireland, and it was there that he evangelized. He brought Christianity to the Irish people- the Celtic People and Gaelic people,” Bishop Stephen said.

His method of teaching about Christianity is perhaps one of the most famous parts of the story.

To teach people about the Holy Trinity St. Patrick used a shamrock because of its three leaves which is now an iconic symbol of St. Patrick’s Day.

Hope Ebberwein owns an Irish-themed store in Savannah and says people often buy shamrock jewelry to keep their faith close to their chests.

“It is based on St. Patrick and honoring him and his bringing of Christianity to others. Savannah was built on the back of Irish immigrants, and so we’ve got a long tradition of celebrating them and honoring them,” Ebberwein said.

Those immigrants, bringing the faith that St. Patrick had brought to their ancestors in the fourth century, with them to Savannah in the 1700′s.

“They came here with promise. They came here with the hope of having hospitality, and the people of Savannah, they welcomed the Irish. So certainly they were able to honor the gift of their heritage,” Parkes said.

The celebration of St. Patrick has taken on a new life over the years and now, it seems like every day in March has a St. Patrick’s themed event in Savannah.

But the day of the parade all starts with a celebratory Mass.

“We celebrate St. Patrick, not just Patrick’s Day. Because he is honored as a Saint, as someone we consider a citizen of Heaven, it is that opportunity to come together and bless the day. To ask for safety, for great community, for fellowship, and also to be brought to great hope for what the glory of God can bring for each one of us.”

St. Patrick’s Day always falls during Lent, but this year it also falls on a Friday.

Catholics typically don’t do celebrations or eat meat on Fridays during Lent but this tradition is so deeply rooted in the community, the Diocese is making a change.

“This year, we’ve issued a dispensation to be able to give permission to eat meat on Friday. Pick another day of the week to abstain. Something special this year is that it falls on Friday, but we’ll still celebrate. We’re flexible,” Parkes said.

