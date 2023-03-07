Work continues on medical clinic for City of Statesboro employees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve ever gotten to work late or left work early for a doctor’s appointment, or gone on your lunch hour...you know a few minutes of delay add up. Multiply that times 300 City of Statesboro employees.

City leaders say a new in-house medical clinic will benefit employees and taxpayers too.

Contractors continue work on the front entrance of what will be a city-operated clinic for employees. Administrators say employees can sometimes miss valuable work time waiting for an appointment elsewhere.

The city already contracts with a small team of health care providers to see employees across town during this construction. They’re treating employees for illness and injury but also proactive tips too.

“This health center will help us more effectively and efficiently manage those well-being concerns,” said Demetrius Bynes, the HR director.

The clinic will be staffed three days a week. The building will shift from storage space and a meeting room to the clinic, records, and HR offices.

He says they hope to have it open and running in May.

