2023 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners have been announced for the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest!

WTOC received over 1,200 entries from multiple counties including Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Montgomery, Jeff Davis, Appling, Bulloch, Tattnall, Screven and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The winners were selected by WTOC staff, the 2023 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, and other parade committee aids.

The overall winner is Kanu Clayton, a third grader at Gadsden Elementary. Clayton will help pour the dye to green the Forsyth Park fountain on Friday, March 10.

Here are the other winners from the different categories:

Division A

1st Place: Alexander Prescott, 2nd grade at St. James Catholic

2nd Place: Isabel Hepworth, 2nd grade at Veritas Academy

3rd Place: Annie Shaw, 2nd grade at Veritas Academy

Division B

1st Place: Kanu Clayton, 3rd grade at Gadsden Elementary (*Overall Winner)

2nd Place: Charlie Stappenbeck, 4th grade at St. James Catholic

3rd Place: Logan Morgan, 3rd grade at St. James Catholic

Division C

1st Place: Rowan Tootle, 5th grade at Veritas Academy

2nd Place: Evey Weideman, 6th grade at St. Peter the Apostle

3rd Place: Zander Aycock, 5th grade at Jeff Davis Elementary

Wee Little Leprachauns

1st Place: Diana Escalante, Kindergarten at Montgomery Elementary

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.