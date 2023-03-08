Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Alternate learning site set up for Shuman Elementary students for Thursday, Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All Shuman Elementary students and staff will be at a different location Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10

The Savannah-Chatham County School system says they are continuing to assess the impacts of a fire broke out in the classroom Tuesday.

Savannah-Chatham County School officials say all students will need to report to the gym both days at their regular times.

Students will be taken to A.B. Williams Elementary both days.

All bus riders will be picked up at their regular stops in the morning. After school, bus riders will be picked up at A.B. Williams Elementary and taken home.

Everyone else will be taken back to Shuman’s gym. Students can be picked up from Shuman at their normal times. Students who walk home will be released after standard procedures from the gym.

The YMCA Before and After School program will continue to operate at normal times from the Shuman gym. Parents can drop their children off as normal in the morning and pick up children as normal from the Shuman gymnasium in the afternoon. 

21st Century is cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police confirm death at auto shop was result of attempted catalytic converter theft
Kirkland Stewart
Savannah-Chatham schools employee charged with enticing a child
Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
‘It’ll be exciting to see:’ Fear the Walking Dead filming in Effingham Co.
Stuckie the dog
‘Stuckie’ found nearly perfectly preserved more than 40 years ago
5-year-old dies after being pulled from pond in Hinesville

Latest News

THE News at 5
Savannah city leaders share why they are on opposite sides of House Bill 189
Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit
Gov. Brian Kemp attends Georgia Logistics Summit as more companies, jobs come to the state
House Bill 189
Savannah city leaders share why they are on opposite sides of House Bill 189
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies